Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sustainable on-the-go

Focus on sustainability at picnics too

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 00:01

The warm weather invites you to take a meal or two outside. The picnic basket is taken out of the cupboard, fresh pastries are bought, the spreads are packed and the vegetables are cut.

comment0 Kommentare

Martina Hohenlohe is convinced that "when you enjoy your food in nature, sustainability should be even more important than anywhere else," "apart from the fact that no waste should be left behind at the picnic site, packaging is also an issue that should be reconsidered." For example, the Gault & Millau editor only brings spreads in jars. Hohenlohe also relies on glass for drinks - reusable, to be precise.
Glass bottles as a more sustainable option
"I simply like the taste of drinks from a glass bottle better than plastic. Experiencing this pleasure at a picnic is a double pleasure, so to speak, because sustainability is also a given." However, the gourmet expert has one important tip: "Don't forget the cool bag, it's not just Coke that tastes the most refreshing when it's iced."

For this reason, the food blogger with "Martins Kochsalon" likes to pack a 0.4 liter reusable glass bottle of Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Zero sugar. "The best thing about them is that they come with a screw cap - extremely practical for on the go and therefore perfect for a picnic."

The promotion of reusable bottles is just one of Coca-Cola Austria's sustainability measures. You can find an overview of the numerous international and national initiatives and steps HERE.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf