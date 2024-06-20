Sustainable on-the-go
Focus on sustainability at picnics too
The warm weather invites you to take a meal or two outside. The picnic basket is taken out of the cupboard, fresh pastries are bought, the spreads are packed and the vegetables are cut.
Martina Hohenlohe is convinced that "when you enjoy your food in nature, sustainability should be even more important than anywhere else," "apart from the fact that no waste should be left behind at the picnic site, packaging is also an issue that should be reconsidered." For example, the Gault & Millau editor only brings spreads in jars. Hohenlohe also relies on glass for drinks - reusable, to be precise.
Glass bottles as a more sustainable option
"I simply like the taste of drinks from a glass bottle better than plastic. Experiencing this pleasure at a picnic is a double pleasure, so to speak, because sustainability is also a given." However, the gourmet expert has one important tip: "Don't forget the cool bag, it's not just Coke that tastes the most refreshing when it's iced."
For this reason, the food blogger with "Martins Kochsalon" likes to pack a 0.4 liter reusable glass bottle of Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Zero sugar. "The best thing about them is that they come with a screw cap - extremely practical for on the go and therefore perfect for a picnic."
The promotion of reusable bottles is just one of Coca-Cola Austria's sustainability measures. You can find an overview of the numerous international and national initiatives and steps HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.