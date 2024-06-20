Focus on sustainability at picnics too

Martina Hohenlohe is convinced that "when you enjoy your food in nature, sustainability should be even more important than anywhere else," "apart from the fact that no waste should be left behind at the picnic site, packaging is also an issue that should be reconsidered." For example, the Gault & Millau editor only brings spreads in jars. Hohenlohe also relies on glass for drinks - reusable, to be precise.

Glass bottles as a more sustainable option

"I simply like the taste of drinks from a glass bottle better than plastic. Experiencing this pleasure at a picnic is a double pleasure, so to speak, because sustainability is also a given." However, the gourmet expert has one important tip: "Don't forget the cool bag, it's not just Coke that tastes the most refreshing when it's iced."