Generation 4
The new BMW X3: On the way to the New Class
Shortly before BMW launches the iX3 as the first representative of the "New Class" announced as a milestone, the new conventional X3 celebrates its world premiere. The fourth generation comes with combustion engines and plug-in hybrids with double-digit electric ranges.
The design is something of a logical continuation of the current BMW 5 Series. The Munich-based company is continuing along the new, reduced design path that celebrates larger sheet metal surfaces.
The kidneys are large and designed differently depending on the model. They look particularly elegant with a continuous light surround and thin vertical and diagonal light lines inside, similar to the look of the new BMW 1 Series. One might be reminded of the logo of the discounter Hofer.
The version with the kidney grille covered by a bumpy "plastic lid" appears less successful. The headlights (Matrix optional) are now pointed towards the kidneys. The rear has no visible tailpipes. Only the top model M50 shows off its exhaust.
In length, the body has grown by a good three centimetres to 4.76 meters, in width by almost three centimetres to 1.92 meters. The 2.5 cm lower height (1.66 m) provides a shot of dynamism. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2.87 m, while the track widths have been significantly increased to 1.64 m at the front and 1.68 m at the rear. The wheels measure 18 to 21 inches.
Completely new interior design
The interior has an almost modernist look, almost as if BMW absolutely had to take an intermediate step on the way to the New Class to prevent it from appearing too radically new. The dashboard does not extend from one door panel to the next, but instead features a self-contained control unit, which primarily comprises the familiar curved display (12.3 plus 14.9 inches). The center console is offset below this.
The iDrive controller remains, in a sense, a classic feature, although the BMW OS 9 version of the operating system is explicitly designed for touch and voice input. Some "buttons" are triggered via the piano lacquer plastic surface around the rotary pushbutton. In front of this is a kind of bowl in which cell phones can be charged wirelessly. It is backlit in a variety of colors (BMW Interaction Bar), as is a strip below the central display and an illuminated corner in the door.
The seat surfaces and upholstery are made of recyclable secondary material as standard; artificial or genuine leather is also available. Always on board are electrically adjustable and heated sports seats, three-zone automatic air conditioning, acoustic glazing, comfort access and ambient lighting. Active seat ventilation, lumbar support, steering wheel heating, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System optional.
A little more luggage fits behind the standard electrically opening tailgate than before: 570/1700 liters or 460/1600 liters in the 30e xDrive. An electrically extendable and retractable towbar is available as an option; the permissible towing capacity is up to 2.5 tons, depending on the model.
The drives - plug-in hybrid remains in double figures
All with eight-speed automatic transmission, all with shift paddles, no engine without an electric component: the "pure combustion engines" are also hybridized, i.e. they are supported by a 48-volt system including a crankshaft starter generator. The basis is the two-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 208 hp and 330 Nm in the BMW X3 20 xDrive. The diesel BMW X3 20d xDrive delivers 197 hp and 400 Nm. A six-cylinder diesel is to be added later.
The top model is the BMW X3 M50 xDrive: its six-cylinder engine with a total of 398 hp (381 plus 18 hp) and 580 Nm of system torque propels the car to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and on to 250 km/h. BMW specifies fuel consumption of 7.7 to 8.3 l/100 km.
The plug-in hybrid drive in the BMW X3 30e xDrive consists of the 190 hp four-cylinder engine from the X3 20 and a 184 hp and 250 Nm electric motor. The combination delivers a total of 299 hp and 450 Nm (including temporary boost). The standard sprint takes 6.2 seconds and the top speed is limited to 215 km/h. An electric range of 81 to 90 kilometers is specified. For comparison: the Mercedes GLC 300e manages 130 kilometers.
The prices
The X3 20 and X3 30e have an almost identical base price in Austria due to the NoVA, with the petrol model costing 65,110 euros and the plug-in only 74 euros more. The minimum price for the diesel is 66,408 euros, and 94,378 euros for the M50.
The new BMW X3 will be built at the Spartanburg (USA) and Rosslyn (South Africa) plants. Market launch in Austria: 30.11.2024.
