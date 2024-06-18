Vorteilswelt
French report:

No risk! Mbappe out against the Netherlands

18.06.2024 19:19

The French national team will have to play their second European Championship group game against the Netherlands without star striker Kylian Mbappé. As the French daily newspaper "L'Équipe" reports, they don't want to take any risks with the ailing attacker.

It's the new "nose of the nation". France's superstar Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose on Monday in the opening game of the European Championship against Austria (1:0). This was confirmed by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Tuesday night. An operation is not necessary for the time being, according to initial examinations at a hospital in Düsseldorf. Mbappe sustained the injury in an aerial duel with Kevin Danso, who subsequently apologized.

"A done deal"
However, a premature exit from the European Championship is not in danger. A mask will be made for him. However, the game against the Netherlands on Friday (9pm) would still be too early. "In view of the injury, the time it takes to make a mask and the minimum time for the player to get used to it, his absence is a done deal," writes L'Équipe.

If France qualify for the round of 16 against the Netherlands, Mbappe could also miss the game against Poland (June 25) and only return in the round of 16, according to reports.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

