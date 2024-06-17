Travel vaccinations popular, whooping cough is overlooked

In addition to very young and very old patients, it is people around the age of 40 who are susceptible due to vaccination gaps, explains Eva Winter, Head of the Health Department of the City of Graz. Now, before traveling, it is all the more worthwhile to take a look at the vaccination certificate, and a "vaccination certificate check" is also possible in many places. Winter refers to the quadruple vaccination consisting of tetanus, diphtheria, poliomyelitis and pertussis. The status of TBE and hepatitis A and B should also be checked before the summer.