Travel vaccinations popular, whooping cough is overlooked
With the start of the vacation season, many Styrians are drawn to faraway places this year. This is noticeable when it comes to travel vaccinations, where record numbers are currently being recorded. However, despite a "massive increase in infections", there is less consistency when it comes to whooping cough. Why it's worth taking a look at your vaccination record now.
Many Styrians are heading to Southeast Asia or on safari in Africa this year. Andrea Grisold, head of the vaccination clinic at the Medical University of Graz, has heard this. She says: "We are seeing a very high demand for travel vaccinations." Compared to previous years, the numbers have risen significantly.
Depending on the country and style of travel, vaccinations against typhoid, rabies or yellow fever may be under discussion. Some of these are recommended, others are mandatory - for example in the countries of the so-called "yellow fever belt". In the worst-case scenario, unvaccinated travelers could be denied entry or onward travel. The expert recommends: "You should find out about six weeks before you travel, as some vaccinations may require two to three partial vaccinations."
Contradictions in vaccination behavior
While many people seem to follow this advice, Styrians are tardy when it comes to basic vaccinations. In this country, personal protection abroad is probably more important than the herd immunity desired by infectiologists. Doctors are still alarmed about whooping cough in particular. Volker Strenger, pediatric infectiologist at the Children's Hospital in Graz, reports a "massive increase in infections and patients who have to be admitted to hospital". He emphasizes: "Whooping cough has no seasonality."
In the first five months of this year, 164 children were diagnosed with pertussis at the children's hospital - the same number of cases as in the previous nine years. Strenger believes that the divide between vaccination skeptics and supporters has widened once again. The whooping cough vaccination booster (once when entering elementary school and then every ten years) is also often forgotten. Infants are particularly at risk, although they can be immunized while still in their mother's womb.
The youngest are the most vulnerable. To protect them, the mother can be immunized during pregnancy. This works via the umbilical cord or blood.
Volker Strenger, Kinderinfektiologe an der Kinderklinik Graz
In addition to very young and very old patients, it is people around the age of 40 who are susceptible due to vaccination gaps, explains Eva Winter, Head of the Health Department of the City of Graz. Now, before traveling, it is all the more worthwhile to take a look at the vaccination certificate, and a "vaccination certificate check" is also possible in many places. Winter refers to the quadruple vaccination consisting of tetanus, diphtheria, poliomyelitis and pertussis. The status of TBE and hepatitis A and B should also be checked before the summer.
Supply bottlenecks have been resolved
While many vaccinations can be administered by family doctors or pediatricians, it is advisable to contact the vaccination center for special travel vaccinations. Following supply bottlenecks for rabies and influenza vaccines, the experts are also giving the all-clear: there is sufficient vaccine for all diseases.
"But there are not vaccines for all diseases," emphasizes Grisold. This includes malaria, for example - here she recommends mosquito repellent and, depending on the destination, prophylaxis in the form of tablets. A "well-stocked first-aid kit" is also important. The most important items? Personal medication, painkillers, eye drops, an antihistamine and something to treat wounds.
