When real blood flows on stage

But it is not just her trademark. Artistic self-harm has been established as a performative form of expression since the 1960s. The Viennese actionists Rudolf Schwarzkogler and Günter Brus, for example, are strong examples. Valie Export stuck a knife under her fingernails, Marina Abramović had herself injured by gallery visitors and Orlan had her facial surgery broadcast live while fully conscious. The Viennese artist Elke Krystufek also carved herself with a Stanley knife, just as Angélica Liddell carved her shins with a blade in "Liebestod", also at the festival. These are artistic experiments about freedom and self-determination, about breaking taboos and exploring boundaries.