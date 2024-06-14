Referee attacked! Kicker banned for 14 games

Novak fixed, "Topo" to follow

Planning for the regional league continues at full speed in Treibach. With WAC veteran Mike Novak, everything has already been finalized - now the next ex-Wolfsberger is to be brought in: KAC bomber Mihret Topcagic is to be brought in as a replacement for Kevin Vaschauner (Feldkirchen), who has left the club - negotiations are already at an advanced stage.