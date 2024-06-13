Western Styria railroad station: “Gateway to a new era

For Deputy Provincial Governor Anton Lang, a "gateway to a new era" is opening after 30 years of planning and construction: "The Koralm Railway is a project of the century." One that will probably not be repeated on this scale in the near future. After all, an impressive 6.1 billion euros are being invested in the connection between Carinthia and Styria, including 23 station conversions and new buildings as well as the construction of 100 bridges.