Every fifth young person is at risk of addiction

A total of 23 Carinthians died of an overdose in 2023 - many of them under the age of 25. More help services should therefore improve the situation.
With 6.6 million euros, the state of Carinthia is investing more than ever before in the fight against addiction - because the situation is becoming increasingly precarious, as addiction coordinator Barbara Dobesch points out: "The market is constantly flooded with new drugs and we are lagging behind. Young people in particular are experimenting with everything that is available."
Her colleague Eva Adlmann therefore knows how important prevention is for 15 to 19-year-olds, because "one in five young people in Carinthia is already affected by a drug problem. This is where we need to start in good time". This does not just mean narcotics - it also includes alcohol or extreme gambling and online addiction.
The services also include syringe exchange, which is often the only chance to get hold of addicts. People who are addicted rarely accept help at first.
The offer is being expanded in schools in particular by training so-called Plus teachers as key workers. "They all work preventively directly in the classroom," explains health officer Beate Prettner - who also emphasizes that Carinthia's drug work is completely transparent: "We investigate every death and disclose everything."
In 2022, 16 people died of an overdose, compared to 23 in the previous year, many of them under the age of 25. And many victims were also in the country's substitution program, i.e. were given substitute drugs on a sick bill.
Expert Dobesch is reluctant to hear criticism of this: "Substitution is recognized throughout Europe and is often the only chance for people to get their addiction under control. You wouldn't recognize most patients on the street - even doctors are among them!"
Head physician Thomas Trabi from the child and adolescent psychiatry department confirms that there are also adolescents undergoing substitution treatment. But shouldn't the goal be withdrawal and a "clean" life? "No, not always. Because addiction is a disease. Just like a diabetic needs insulin, addicts need their medication to cope with everyday life," say Carinthia's drug professionals.
Trabi even appeals not to dramatize the problem: "There are many people who take drugs here and there but cope well with it. It is important to filter out those who could become addicted."
