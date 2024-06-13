Big shock in the village
Landslide: Second child “out of danger”
Horrific scenes took place on Wednesday evening in Siegensdorfberg in the district of Graz-Umgebung: As reported, a five-year-old child was killed in a landslide. The second child, who was also buried by the masses of earth, is "out of danger" according to the doctors treating him.
The shock of the tragedy, which took place on Wednesday evening in the municipality of St. Marein near Graz to the east of the Styrian capital, is deeply felt by everyone involved.
The family has been in the community for a long time, and the boys only recently moved back into the parental home with their children.
Bürgermeister Franz Knauhs
Guest child deceased
As reported, a woman was walking in a wooded area with her two children and two "visiting children" when around 1000 cubic meters of soil suddenly came loose. A five-year-old boy - one of the "visiting children" - was buried by the masses of earth. Despite immediate rescue measures, which pushed all the emergency services to their limits, the child could only be rescued dead.
Another child was also buried, but was rescued in time. He was taken to Graz University Hospital by rescue helicopter.
Spokeswoman Simone Pfandl-Pichler gave the all-clear when asked by "Krone" on Friday morning: "The affected child is in pediatric surgery, he has minor injuries, there is no danger to his life."
Large-scale cordoning off
Sabri Yorgun from the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the accident. "Geologists are on site, the area remains cordoned off for the time being," he says.
In an initial statement, the mayor was just as deeply affected: "The people in the community are incredibly sad, the events have gone through everyone's heart", says Franz Knauhs, head of St. Marein bei Graz.
"The family has been in the community for a long time, the boys moved back to their parents' house with their children not so long ago."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
