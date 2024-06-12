Missing 48-year-old lay in the bed of a stream after a fall

Fell 10 meters down a steep slope

The police patrols immediately searched the area she had mentioned. And indeed: they finally found the woman lying in the water on the banks of the Rettenbach at 4.50 pm. As it turned out at the scene of the accident, she had apparently fallen over the embankment. She had probably tumbled about 10 meters over steep forest terrain of around 50 degrees and then fallen into the stream.