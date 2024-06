Ex-footballer Oberrisser: “That was life-threatening!”

"I'm 25 years old, I play soccer in the regional league, I'm in top shape - what's going to happen to me? I can easily do the Ironman!" With this attitude, Florian Oberrisser, former second division professional at FC Kärnten and 200-time third division player (Spittal, Feldkirchen, SAK, St. Andrä), ventured into the adventure of the extreme triathlon in Carinthia in 2010.