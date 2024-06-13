Vorteilswelt
Old proposals

Discussed, decided – and then never implemented

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 13:00

Many old municipal council proposals lie in a drawer, reports are months in the making. Now they are thrown away. However, there is the possibility for parliamentary groups to nominate individual motions that should be continued.

comment0 Kommentare

What will the new Innsbruck City Council do with the 250 motions from the old period that have already been approved but are still pending? Some of the political groups that tabled the motions are no longer on the municipal council. The motions include, for example, the ban on rental e-scooters or the construction of a food market on the market square. In this and many other cases, the necessary reports are still outstanding. This also applies to the reports for a recycling center in the west, the master plan for photovoltaic systems, the mini golf course at the quarry pond, the expansion of senior housing in the Arzl district and emergency housing for cases of social hardship.

Zitat Icon

Looking ahead, the question for me is what has been learned from the applications that have been left undone. What does the city government now want to do differently from the last one?

GR Mesut Onay (ALi)

ALi parliamentary group criticizes procedure
"Every application is associated with weeks of research and sometimes hours of debate," summarizes GR Mesut Onay (ALi) and asks: "How does the city government intend to deal with this grievance?"

Zitat Icon

In July, the municipal council will decide which of the outstanding applications from the previous period make sense and should be dealt with further.

BM Hannes Anzengruber (JA)

In any case, the first item on the agenda for today's municipal council meeting is the "further processing of applications", although this title is slightly misleading, as a letter states: "The municipal council is in favor of not pursuing the unresolved municipal council applications in principle." With the possibility that individual applications that are to be continued may be named. "In July, the municipal council will decide which of the outstanding motions from the previous period make sense and should be dealt with further," informs BM Hannes Anzengruber (JA).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
