Discussed, decided – and then never implemented

What will the new Innsbruck City Council do with the 250 motions from the old period that have already been approved but are still pending? Some of the political groups that tabled the motions are no longer on the municipal council. The motions include, for example, the ban on rental e-scooters or the construction of a food market on the market square. In this and many other cases, the necessary reports are still outstanding. This also applies to the reports for a recycling center in the west, the master plan for photovoltaic systems, the mini golf course at the quarry pond, the expansion of senior housing in the Arzl district and emergency housing for cases of social hardship.