Šibenik-Knin
Visit Croatia’s living time capsule
The Dalmatian coast of Croatia is a paradise for explorers. With its breathtaking scenery, historic towns and charming villages, Šibenik-Knin County offers a unique blend of culture and nature. From the historic town of Šibenik to the tranquil olive groves of Bilice and the crystal-clear waters of Murter, there is something for everyone to discover here.
Šibenik and Knin: cities of fortresses
The historic town of Šibenik is a real gem on the Dalmatian coast. Stroll through the winding streets of the old town and admire the imposing Cathedral of St. James, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This impressive building tells the stories of medieval craftsmanship and is a must-see for anyone interested in culture.
But the city offers more than just historical sights. The Fortress of St. Michael is another highlight that will delight history buffs and culture fans alike. Live performances take place here regularly, offering a special experience against the breathtaking backdrop of the city and the sea. Enjoy the panoramic view of the city and the sea and let yourself be enchanted by the magical atmosphere. Don't miss out on exploring another UNESCO jewel - the St. Nicholas Fortress. Follow the call of nature along the wild beauty of the Channel of St. Anthony, where the Adriatic Sea meets in a breathtaking collision of land and sea.
Near Knin, delve into the region's turbulent past at the Knin Museum, which houses a captivating collection of artifacts and relics that tell the story of Croatia's ancient civilizations and medieval conquests.
Underwater adventures at Krapanj and Brodarica
Start your adventure on Krapanj, a picturesque island where tradition is as deeply rooted as in the Adriatic Sea. Immerse yourself in its labyrinth of narrow streets, each lined with weathered stone houses that hold centuries-old secrets. But the real magic lies beneath the waves. Join the local sponge divers as they plunge into the azure depths and harvest nature's treasures in a centuries-old ritual. Just across the bay, on the mainland, lies Brodarica, a coastal paradise where sun-drenched beaches beckon and crystal clear waters sparkle.
Experience coastal magic at Vodice and Tribunj
Vodice, just 11 kilometers northwest of Šibenik, is a popular seaside resort with a lively atmosphere and beautiful beaches. The town organizes numerous festivals and offers various sports and recreational activities. In addition, Vodice offers a rich cultural heritage and several valuable archaeological sites, including the historical islands of Prvić, which are part of the municipality of Vodice and bear witness to the vitality and importance of earlier prehistoric settlements, such as Velika Mrdakovica - Arauzona and Basilicae Geminatae or "the twin churches".
Next to Vodice is Tribunj, a picturesque fishing village with narrow streets and stone houses that invite you to explore. The village is known for its traditional fishing activities and offers an insight into the simple but fulfilling life of the coastal dwellers. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and leave everyday life behind you.
Discover Bilice and Rogoznica
But it is in Rogoznica that the coast really comes to life. With over 50 kilometers of stunning coastline, this seaside town is a paradise for beach lovers and adventurers alike. Explore its three cycle paths, which stretch over 90 kilometers, and discover hidden coves and panoramic views at every turn.
Get off the tourist trail and venture into the tranquil countryside of Bilice, where olive groves and vineyards stretch as far as the eye can see. Stroll along hidden paths, breathe in the scent of the Mediterranean and discover the true essence of rural life.
The natural paradises of Krka and Murter
Krka National Park is a paradise for nature lovers. Explore the picturesque waterfalls that cascade over limestone cliffs and the emerald green pools that invite you to take a refreshing dip.
The park offers numerous hiking trails that lead through impressive flora and fauna and reveal the beauty of Croatia's untouched nature. Murter, the largest island in the Šibenik archipelago, is easily accessible by boat and delights with its rugged coastline and crystal clear waters. The island is a true paradise for nature lovers and adventurers. Discover hidden coves, snorkel in secluded bays and visit the Kornati Islands National Park, a paradise of untouched wilderness. Here you can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Dalmatian coast to the full.
Šibenik-Knin County offers a unique blend of history, culture and nature. Discover this fascinating region and let yourself be enchanted by its incomparable charm. Whether you want to explore the historical sites, the picturesque coastal villages or the untouched nature. Šibenik-Knin has something for everyone. Plan your trip and experience the many treasures of this enchanting region.
