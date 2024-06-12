Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Šibenik-Knin

Visit Croatia’s living time capsule

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 14:20

The Dalmatian coast of Croatia is a paradise for explorers. With its breathtaking scenery, historic towns and charming villages, Šibenik-Knin County offers a unique blend of culture and nature. From the historic town of Šibenik to the tranquil olive groves of Bilice and the crystal-clear waters of Murter, there is something for everyone to discover here.

comment0 Kommentare

Šibenik and Knin: cities of fortresses
The historic town of Šibenik is a real gem on the Dalmatian coast. Stroll through the winding streets of the old town and admire the imposing Cathedral of St. James, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This impressive building tells the stories of medieval craftsmanship and is a must-see for anyone interested in culture.

The Fortress of St. Nicholas, another UNESCO site, guards the entrance to the city's harbor and is a testament to Šibenik's strategic maritime importance. (Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
The Fortress of St. Nicholas, another UNESCO site, guards the entrance to the city's harbor and is a testament to Šibenik's strategic maritime importance.
(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
Šibenik's fortresses offer breathtaking panoramic views of the city and the surrounding archipelago (Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
Šibenik's fortresses offer breathtaking panoramic views of the city and the surrounding archipelago
(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
The crown jewel of Šibenik is the Cathedral of St. James, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
The crown jewel of Šibenik is the Cathedral of St. James, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)

But the city offers more than just historical sights. The Fortress of St. Michael is another highlight that will delight history buffs and culture fans alike. Live performances take place here regularly, offering a special experience against the breathtaking backdrop of the city and the sea. Enjoy the panoramic view of the city and the sea and let yourself be enchanted by the magical atmosphere. Don't miss out on exploring another UNESCO jewel - the St. Nicholas Fortress. Follow the call of nature along the wild beauty of the Channel of St. Anthony, where the Adriatic Sea meets in a breathtaking collision of land and sea.

The Knin Fortress offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and insights into the region's medieval past (Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
The Knin Fortress offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and insights into the region's medieval past
(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)

Near Knin, delve into the region's turbulent past at the Knin Museum, which houses a captivating collection of artifacts and relics that tell the story of Croatia's ancient civilizations and medieval conquests.

Underwater adventures at Krapanj and Brodarica
Start your adventure on Krapanj, a picturesque island where tradition is as deeply rooted as in the Adriatic Sea. Immerse yourself in its labyrinth of narrow streets, each lined with weathered stone houses that hold centuries-old secrets. But the real magic lies beneath the waves. Join the local sponge divers as they plunge into the azure depths and harvest nature's treasures in a centuries-old ritual. Just across the bay, on the mainland, lies Brodarica, a coastal paradise where sun-drenched beaches beckon and crystal clear waters sparkle.

Brodarica and Krapanj are popular destinations for family vacations and quiet getaways (Bild: Zoran Vulinović, TB Krapanj-Brodarica)
Brodarica and Krapanj are popular destinations for family vacations and quiet getaways
(Bild: Zoran Vulinović, TB Krapanj-Brodarica)

Experience coastal magic at Vodice and Tribunj
Vodice, just 11 kilometers northwest of Šibenik, is a popular seaside resort with a lively atmosphere and beautiful beaches. The town organizes numerous festivals and offers various sports and recreational activities. In addition, Vodice offers a rich cultural heritage and several valuable archaeological sites, including the historical islands of Prvić, which are part of the municipality of Vodice and bear witness to the vitality and importance of earlier prehistoric settlements, such as Velika Mrdakovica - Arauzona and Basilicae Geminatae or "the twin churches".

Next to Vodice is Tribunj, a picturesque fishing village with narrow streets and stone houses that invite you to explore. The village is known for its traditional fishing activities and offers an insight into the simple but fulfilling life of the coastal dwellers. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and leave everyday life behind you.

The heart of Tribunj is its historic old town, which lies on a small island and is connected to the mainland by a stone bridge (Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
The heart of Tribunj is its historic old town, which lies on a small island and is connected to the mainland by a stone bridge
(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
Vodice is known for its lively atmosphere, beautiful beaches and rich cultural history (Bild: Petar Grgurev)
Vodice is known for its lively atmosphere, beautiful beaches and rich cultural history
(Bild: Petar Grgurev)

Discover Bilice and Rogoznica
But it is in Rogoznica that the coast really comes to life. With over 50 kilometers of stunning coastline, this seaside town is a paradise for beach lovers and adventurers alike. Explore its three cycle paths, which stretch over 90 kilometers, and discover hidden coves and panoramic views at every turn.

Rogoznica is a paradise for nature lovers and those looking for a peaceful retreat (Bild: Miranda Trklja)
Rogoznica is a paradise for nature lovers and those looking for a peaceful retreat
(Bild: Miranda Trklja)

Get off the tourist trail and venture into the tranquil countryside of Bilice, where olive groves and vineyards stretch as far as the eye can see. Stroll along hidden paths, breathe in the scent of the Mediterranean and discover the true essence of rural life.

Tribunj, a picturesque fishing village, invites you to explore its narrow streets and stone houses. The village is known for its traditional fishing activities and offers an insight into the simple but fulfilling life of the coastal dwellers. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and leave everyday life behind you.

The natural paradises of Krka and Murter
Krka National Park is a paradise for nature lovers. Explore the picturesque waterfalls that cascade over limestone cliffs and the emerald green pools that invite you to take a refreshing dip.

Krka National Park is famous for its series of waterfalls, with Skradinski Buk being the most spectacular. (Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)
Krka National Park is famous for its series of waterfalls, with Skradinski Buk being the most spectacular.
(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia)

The park offers numerous hiking trails that lead through impressive flora and fauna and reveal the beauty of Croatia's untouched nature. Murter, the largest island in the Šibenik archipelago, is easily accessible by boat and delights with its rugged coastline and crystal clear waters. The island is a true paradise for nature lovers and adventurers. Discover hidden coves, snorkel in secluded bays and visit the Kornati Islands National Park, a paradise of untouched wilderness. Here you can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Dalmatian coast to the full.

Murter offers numerous beautiful beaches, such as Podvrške, with crystal clear waters perfect for swimming, sunbathing and water sports (Bild: Aleksandar Gospić)
Murter offers numerous beautiful beaches, such as Podvrške, with crystal clear waters perfect for swimming, sunbathing and water sports
(Bild: Aleksandar Gospić)

Šibenik-Knin County offers a unique blend of history, culture and nature. Discover this fascinating region and let yourself be enchanted by its incomparable charm. Whether you want to explore the historical sites, the picturesque coastal villages or the untouched nature. Šibenik-Knin has something for everyone. Plan your trip and experience the many treasures of this enchanting region.

(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia, TB Kroatien)
(Bild: TB Šibenik Dalmatia, TB Kroatien)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf