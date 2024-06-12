Hardly in order
Moto Guzzi Stelvio: Italophile cardan shaft riding
CLACK! The gear is in. This kick in the back is the only real roughness that the Moto Guzzi Stelvio allows itself. In everyday use, the beautiful Italian is sociable and smooth. However, there are a few minor issues. Viewed critically.
It is called a touring enduro, but its name certainly indicates where it feels most at home: on mountain passes such as the Stelvio Pass or in other alpine cornering realms dominated by BMW's GS.
That alone speaks in favor of the Moto Guzzi: you will encounter it comparatively rarely. Yet it has such a charming charisma that you often get positive reactions. It is not its perfection or technical sophistication that defines its character, but its history, the longitudinal V-twin with its distinctive sound and its Moto Guzzi character in general. The cardan drive also creates sympathy - not only the big GS has it.
A real high-tech bike
It is also equipped with two optional radar sensors, which enable various collision warnings and adaptive cruise control. Classic cruise control and the six-axle IMU come as standard. ABS and traction control are therefore based on the lean angle, and the dynamic cornering lights are also controlled by them.
Big engine shorter than the small one
The anti-spin device doesn't have a lot to do, except in the wet, because the 115 hp of the 1042 cc V2 can be well controlled via ride by wire. However, it doesn't really get going either, reaching its maximum torque of 105 Nm at 6750 rpm. Below that, it doesn't tear any chunks out of the asphalt and above that it quickly runs out of steam. On the other hand, it doesn't take long to get out of the rev cellar. Only the constant jolting that occurs again and again strains your composure and reminds you that you actually prefer to drive dynamically anyway.
Astonishing: A Moto Guzzi V100 ridden in parallel, which has the same engine, was incomparably more lively and pushed with much more force - in all speed ranges.
Moto Guzzi calls the engine "Compact Block", although it is the largest in the range. The name is derived from its size: It is 103 mm shorter than the "small block" of the V85TT and tilted forward by five degrees. The cylinder heads are also rotated by 90 degrees and the manifolds emerge from the side instead of the front. All this to create more legroom while retaining the compact wheelbase of 1520 mm for better handling.
And the Stelvio is easy to handle, despite its hefty 246 kg (without the main stand). It steers easily and, with its rather hard-tuned chassis, always remains stable even on uneven surfaces. However, the riding position is too passive for a real cornering predator. You won't be chasing GSsen with her, but rather enjoying the relaxed side of power.
And you'll be happy to do so on long journeys. The elegant seat flatters the buttocks, the knees are not angled too much and the windshield takes a lot of wind pressure off the body. However, thanks to the infinitely variable electric adjustment option, you can easily readjust it. Sometimes it is more comfortable to lower the visor a finger's width, then you feel more wind, but less vibration.
Shifting gears and taking control
You need some good will for the optional quickshifter (up and down). It usually works gently, but sometimes not as smoothly and reliably as on a KTM or BMW. A small indicator on the display shows whether the quickshifter is ready to work or not. However, as a rule, you will not look before you shift gears, but expect it to simply work. In addition, the informative value of the display is also questionable. The best thing is that you can upshift and downshift with the throttle open. What works perfectly is finding neutral - a joy at every red light.
Incidentally, the downshift function can be switched off on the display, which also manages everything else. Among other things, you can configure each driving mode individually, so you not only have the Turismo, Pioggia, Strada, Sport and Off-Road modes, but actually Individual Modes, which intervene in power delivery, engine braking, traction control and ABS as required. ABS can only be switched off in Off-Road mode.
In addition, the level of traction control can be adjusted with the cruise control switch when cruise control is switched off.
Display concept not well thought out
Speaking of cruise control: If it is switched on but not currently active, a green indicator light flashes on the display. This is distracting because you can see it in the corner of your eye and keep thinking that you have forgotten to turn on the blinker.
The 5-inch TFT display is nicely designed, but not particularly easy to read. Although the speed is displayed in large digits, the rev counter is too small. The fuel gauge is even less informative. It is good that the predicted remaining range is displayed in the top right corner - but only until you are on reserve. Then it shows how many kilometers you have already covered on the reserve, but you have to estimate how far you can still go. The tank capacity is 21 liters, including 3.5 liters in reserve. With an average consumption of 5.6 l/100 km (test consumption), it is estimated that you will stop after a good 60 kilometers.
The on-board computer with its two trip counters is easy to operate. A smartphone can optionally be connected via the Moto Guzzi MIA app.
Incidentally, the instruments (i.e. the buttons and switches) are not illuminated. This makes them a little difficult to operate at night, also because they are not so easy to feel when wearing gloves.
Adjustable suspension
The 46 mm Sachs USD fork can be adjusted for preload and rebound damping, while the shock absorber can be adjusted for rebound and preload using the adjustment wheel. The adaptive dampers of the V100 are not available. Question for Maranello: Why not and when? The suspension travel is 170 mm at the front and rear. The tubeless spoked rims are fitted ex works with off-road-inspired Michelin Anakee Adventure 120/70 R19 and 170/60 R17 tires.
The Moto Guzzi Stelvio is available from 18,000 euros, the radar system costs 1000 euros extra. Adaptive cruise control will cost extra, but it is not yet clear when it will be available. Available at extra cost are features such as quickshifter (229 euros, all plus installation), heated grips (259 euros), heated seat (front 339 euros, rear 229 euros) or even the side cases with the inconspicuous suspension system (1050 euros).
Ride quote
The price of the Moto Guzzi is quite self-confident, but not exaggerated. It is not a cheap alternative to the competition, but wants to be wanted for its features. And that includes something that is otherwise not available in this class: Cardan drive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
