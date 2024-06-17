The cheerful side of an artist with a heart

The supreme discipline of the versatile artist

The artist, who always wore a smile on his lips and mastered a variety of techniques - from drawing to lead glass windows - called watercolor his supreme discipline. His family, including his wife Heide Osterider-Stibor and his sons Martin and Stefan, three active artists, are dedicating a magnificent illustrated book to these works, as well as many others, which will be presented at the opening of the exhibition on June 18 at 7 pm at the Neue Galerie in Graz.