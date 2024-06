No trains run between Graz and Bruck during the day

Severe storms caused numerous disruptions in Styria at the weekend - including a mudslide on the railroad line between Frohnleiten and Peggau-Deutschfeistritz. And this is likely to keep rail customers busy for some time to come: "In the course of today's assessment with the provincial geologist, extensive slope stabilization work was ordered between Frohnleiten and Peggau-Deutschfeistritz stations. For safety reasons, the work cannot be carried out at night," writes ÖBB in a press release on Monday.