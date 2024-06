Emperor Franz has found a new sausage “castle”

"The death of the sausage stand will not continue for the time being"

In recent months, Wohlmuth has been looking for a new field of activity, which he has now found. On July 1, he took over the former Hexenpfandl in Rubensstraße on the city limits of Traun. "The death of the sausage stand won't continue for the time being. I'll still be serving Käsekrainer, Burenwurst, Bosner and much more. And parking is free," says Kaiser Franz.