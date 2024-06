“This is how we rescued motorists from the flash floods”

The Übelbach burst its banks on Saturday evening, swelling into a raging river and flooding the town center. Even though most of the firefighters had not slept a wink, they immediately started clearing up after the dramatic emergency operations. Tired, but with the feeling that they had done the best they could: "It's really nice to see the gratitude of the people who were brought to safety," says Markus Untersteiner from the Deutschfeistritz fire department.