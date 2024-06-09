Danger of flooding: Hoping for the sheep cold

The water level in Bregenz harbour showed exactly 502 centimetres in the early hours of Sunday afternoon - that is 95 centimetres above the long-term average. However, this is probably not the end of the story. According to current forecasts, the water level could rise to 5.15 meters by Friday. Even if this were to happen, however, we would still be a long way from a disaster scenario. To put this into perspective: at 5.68 meters, we would be talking about a hundred-year flood.