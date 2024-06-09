Lake Constance level rises
Danger of flooding: Hoping for the sheep cold
The level of Lake Constance is still rising. As a precaution, people on the Vorarlberg lakeshore have prepared themselves for all eventualities. However, there is no reason to panic - also because the weather forecasts are at least partly hopeful.
The water level in Bregenz harbour showed exactly 502 centimetres in the early hours of Sunday afternoon - that is 95 centimetres above the long-term average. However, this is probably not the end of the story. According to current forecasts, the water level could rise to 5.15 meters by Friday. Even if this were to happen, however, we would still be a long way from a disaster scenario. To put this into perspective: at 5.68 meters, we would be talking about a hundred-year flood.
But even without a hundred-year flood, there could be localized flooding. "However, the permanent residential areas on the Vorarlberg shore of Lake Constance are well protected by fixed and mobile flood protection facilities. That is the most important thing," reassures Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP).
In order to be prepared for all eventualities, the emergency services have been in constant action over the past few days, high-performance pumps have been installed and mobile flood protection structures have been erected. In addition, all neighboring communities have appropriate emergency plans in place.
The sheep cold arrives on Wednesday
The biggest imponderable apart from the precipitation is the meltwater: there is still a lot of snow on the mountains at the moment - so large amounts of meltwater are to be expected when temperatures are high.
However, the current weather forecasts offer hope: according to them, a so-called sheep cold is expected to set in in Vorarlberg from Wednesday thanks to cooler air masses from the North Atlantic. As a result, the snow line in the Ländle could drop to up to 1500 meters - melt water would then only run off in insignificant quantities.
A look at the medium-term weather development also gives hope: according to the Ubimet weather service, summer could make a small comeback as early as Friday - with reasonably stable high-pressure weather and only isolated showers.
