Experience “Splendor and misery” at the Leopold Museum

After the traumatic experiences of the First World War, artists sought new forms of expression. The ecstatic expressionism no longer fitted in with the times. This gave rise to New Objectivity, an art movement that depicted reality in a cool, objective and ruthlessly honest way.



A journey through art and history

The exhibition "Splendor and Misery - New Objectivity in Germany" at the Leopold Museum takes visitors on a journey through the multifaceted interwar period, the lust for life and the frenzy of the "Roaring Twenties" through to the dark years of the economic crisis and the rise of Nazi terror. Works by artists such as Max Beckmann, George Grosz, Käthe Kollwitz and Otto Dix impressively illustrate the tensions and contradictions of this era.