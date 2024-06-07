Vorteilswelt
Experience “Splendor and misery” at the Leopold Museum

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 18:03

Summer not only brings sunny days, but also cultural highlights. The Leopold Museum is presenting the exhibition "Splendor and Misery - New Objectivity in Germany". The "Krone" is giving away 25 x 2 exclusive tickets for a special evening at the museum, including a special guided tour and goodie bag!

After the traumatic experiences of the First World War, artists sought new forms of expression. The ecstatic expressionism no longer fitted in with the times. This gave rise to New Objectivity, an art movement that depicted reality in a cool, objective and ruthlessly honest way.

A journey through art and history
The exhibition "Splendor and Misery - New Objectivity in Germany" at the Leopold Museum takes visitors on a journey through the multifaceted interwar period, the lust for life and the frenzy of the "Roaring Twenties" through to the dark years of the economic crisis and the rise of Nazi terror. Works by artists such as Max Beckmann, George Grosz, Käthe Kollwitz and Otto Dix impressively illustrate the tensions and contradictions of this era.

(Bild: Foto: Christian Wirth, München © Matthias Griebel, Dresden)
(Bild: Foto: Christian Wirth, München © Matthias Griebel, Dresden)
(Bild: ©Leopold Museum/Foto: Lisa Rastl, 2024)
(Bild: ©Leopold Museum/Foto: Lisa Rastl, 2024)
(Bild: ©Leopold Museum/Foto: Lisa Rastl, 2024)
(Bild: ©Leopold Museum/Foto: Lisa Rastl, 2024)

An exclusive evening at the Leopold Museum
On June 20, the "Krone" invites its readers to visit the exhibition at the Leopold Museum free of charge. Those interested can use the promotional code "Krone" to secure a free ticket on the museum's website. Holders of the "Krone BonusCard" can also get their free ticket directly at the museum ticket office, while stocks last.

But the highlight of the day is the exclusive "Krone" evening for 25 x 2 winners. From 6 p.m., the doors of the museum will open especially for the winners. After a personal welcome and introduction by Director Hans-Peter Wipplinger, guests can expect a special guided tour of the exhibition. At the end there will be a goodie bag and the exhibition catalog as a souvenir.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity and experience art and history up close! Simply fill in the form below and, with a little luck, you'll be in with a chance. The closing date for entries is June 14, 09:00 a.m.



This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

