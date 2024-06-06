High demand, new places: German courses are booming

"More places than ever"

Due to the great interest in the courses, however, almost all capacities have already been exhausted. For example, "ISOP" and "Deutsch und mehr" cannot accept anyone else this summer. "Only Gragustl still has places," says Sandhu. The Caritas project offers a two-week summer school - learning in the mornings and sports in the afternoons. "We have more places than ever this summer. We always ask which class the children are in and what certificates they have. Among other things, this results in classes with a focus on German," explains Lena Trummer, the person responsible at Caritas.