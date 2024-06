In the footsteps of world champion Markus Rogan

At 4.45 a.m., when many Burgenlanders are still tossing and turning in bed, Florian Schumich from Oslip is already on his way to the Löver-Bad in Sopron by car. His training starts at 05.45 a.m. in the modern sports complex, which has an 11,600 square meter indoor swimming pool and is also equipped for international competitions with a 50 meter long pool. The first of two that he completes every day.