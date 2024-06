Swiatek doesn’t give Vondrousova a chance either

Almost out in round two

The 23-year-old Swiatek is now just two wins away from her fourth French Open title and fifth major triumph. The Polish player has only been challenged in the second round so far, but then in the right way. She narrowly won 7:6, 1:6, 7:5 against former No. 1 Naomi Osaka, trailing 2:5 in the third set and also fending off a match point. She then literally strolled into the semi-finals.