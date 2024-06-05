Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

June 9 is Father's Day

Father’s Day brings millions more to the economy this year

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 05:45

Next Sunday, the focus is on fathers. The "Krone" has the ultimate tip for all children and partners who are still looking for a gift: as long as it's a calorie bomb and preferably homemade ...

comment0 Kommentare

From an economic point of view, the fathers' day of honor cannot quite keep up with Mother's Day. But still: this year, the custom, which originated in the USA, will bring around 30 million euros into the coffers of local businesses. 15 million euros less than the Mothers' Day in May.

Millions more for the economy
"But still almost three million euros more than last year," says Franz Kirnbauer, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce. And particularly pleasing: the majority of the sum benefits the local business community: "Two thirds of Lower Austrians buy their Father's Day presents in stationary retail outlets," says Kirnbauer.

(Bild: Krone Kreativ)
(Bild: Krone Kreativ)

Sweet is (almost) always good
Fathers in Lower Austria apparently have a reputation for having a sweet tooth. Sweets are in first place when it comes to presents. Followed by homemade treats - and if they are also a "calorie bomb", all the better. But vouchers and joint activities with the family obviously also bring a lot of joy to fathers across the country.

Sweets that come from the heart are an absolute hit when it comes to Father's Day gifts. (Bild: mathis.studio)
Sweets that come from the heart are an absolute hit when it comes to Father's Day gifts.
(Bild: mathis.studio)

Cosiness or action
"The possibilities are as varied as the wide country itself," emphasizes Michael Duscher, Head of Lower Austrian Advertising: "They range from peace and quiet and enjoying nature to a cosy visit to a wine tavern or fine dining to sporting action." Cycling in all its variations is very popular - from mountain biking and leisure cycling to picnic cycling. In the Waldviertel, you can inspire your father with wilderness tasting in the Thayatal National Park or a visit to the beer adventure world.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf