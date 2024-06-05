June 9 is Father's Day
Father’s Day brings millions more to the economy this year
Next Sunday, the focus is on fathers. The "Krone" has the ultimate tip for all children and partners who are still looking for a gift: as long as it's a calorie bomb and preferably homemade ...
From an economic point of view, the fathers' day of honor cannot quite keep up with Mother's Day. But still: this year, the custom, which originated in the USA, will bring around 30 million euros into the coffers of local businesses. 15 million euros less than the Mothers' Day in May.
Millions more for the economy
"But still almost three million euros more than last year," says Franz Kirnbauer, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce. And particularly pleasing: the majority of the sum benefits the local business community: "Two thirds of Lower Austrians buy their Father's Day presents in stationary retail outlets," says Kirnbauer.
Sweet is (almost) always good
Fathers in Lower Austria apparently have a reputation for having a sweet tooth. Sweets are in first place when it comes to presents. Followed by homemade treats - and if they are also a "calorie bomb", all the better. But vouchers and joint activities with the family obviously also bring a lot of joy to fathers across the country.
Cosiness or action
"The possibilities are as varied as the wide country itself," emphasizes Michael Duscher, Head of Lower Austrian Advertising: "They range from peace and quiet and enjoying nature to a cosy visit to a wine tavern or fine dining to sporting action." Cycling in all its variations is very popular - from mountain biking and leisure cycling to picnic cycling. In the Waldviertel, you can inspire your father with wilderness tasting in the Thayatal National Park or a visit to the beer adventure world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
