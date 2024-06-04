DNA test for the detection of cervical cancer

Tests already available

The research team was able to present another test for the early detection of uterine cancer as early as fall 2023. Since March of this year, the tests have been available for patients presenting to gynecologists due to abnormal bleeding - and will also be available in Switzerland in the future. Using these two test procedures, the team hopes to detect the majority of all malignant tumors originating in the uterus early enough in the future. The aim is to avoid aggressive therapies as far as possible and enable patients to survive these diseases without any significant reduction in their quality of life.