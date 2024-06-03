New AI processor: AMD takes on Nvidia

Thanks to the "MI300" AI chip presented last year, AMD's share price has more than doubled since the beginning of 2023. However, Nvidia's shares have increased eightfold in value during this period. According to Su, sales of the "MI325X" will start in the fourth quarter of 2024, before the "MI350", which is based on a completely new chip architecture, comes onto the market next year. This will calculate 35 percent faster than the "MI300". The AMD boss held out the prospect of the "MI400" for 2026.