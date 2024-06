Do we need everything that creeps and flies?

"Krone": The concept of biodiversity has become increasingly important in recent years.Why is the topic so important?

Georg Friebe: There is more to it than we realize. Insects, for example, are usually only perceived as pests, such as mosquitoes. But insects are very important players in agriculture, not just honey bees. Many plants are pollinated by other animals. If they disappear, we miss something. In addition, insects are often food for birds and small mammals. Without this food, the bird population declines. And who doesn't like to hear the birdsong outside the window in the morning? Birds are also regulators of pests.