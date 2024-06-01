Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Literature in Liezen

Author Ferdinand Schmalz invites you to speed dating

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 08:00

It's back to the roots for Ferdinand Schmalz from June 5 to 8. The multi-award-winning author, who grew up in Admont, is hosting the "Literary Salon extended" in the Liezen district for the second time.

comment0 Kommentare

The Retzhofer Drama Prize, Nestroy, Peter Rosegger Prize and Bachmann Prize are just some of the awards that the not yet 40-year-old Ferdinand Schmalz can add to his trophy cabinet. However, he has not forgotten his Upper Styrian roots, and so for the second time he is inviting people to the Literary Salon in Liezen, Rottenmann and Admont.

Together with Hannes Pointner's "Kulturviech", the author has once again put together an exciting and top-class program to bring literature to the people in a tasty way. It all starts on June 5 with big names: Actress Anne Bennent reads from the work of the great US author Carson McCullers, accompanied by virtuoso Peter Rosmanith on pretty much anything you can use for percussion. It starts at 8 pm at Kultur im Zentrum in Rottenmann.

Anne Bennent makes a guest appearance with Peter Rosmanith in Rottenmann (Bild: aleksandra pawloff)
Anne Bennent makes a guest appearance with Peter Rosmanith in Rottenmann
(Bild: aleksandra pawloff)

Literature in the workplace" has also already proven its worth. On June 7, Mieze Medusa and Markus Köhle will be guests at Barbara Maxonus' Liezen business "bäder fürs leben", at the Admont health center who else but Thomas Arzt, at the Lechnerhof farm store Julia Jost and at Gasthof Steinmetz Ferdinand Schmalz. The number of participants is limited.

Talents and professionals
The results of this year's text workshop will be presented the day before at the CulturCentrum Wolkenstein. The texts were written by talented people from the region together with Ferdinand Schmalz.

Saturday (June 8) is then all about getting together. At the literary speed dating event at the Rottenmanner Kultur im Zentrum from 3 pm, you can talk to Mieze Medusa, Thomas Arzt, Markus Köhle and Ferdinand Schmalz for five minutes each, followed by the literary show in the evening, which will be joined by Julia Jost and the Kollegium Kalksburg. The evening will be hosted by Vincenz Witzlsberger.

All information and registrations are available from Kulturviech Rottenmann.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf