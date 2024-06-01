Literature in Liezen
Author Ferdinand Schmalz invites you to speed dating
It's back to the roots for Ferdinand Schmalz from June 5 to 8. The multi-award-winning author, who grew up in Admont, is hosting the "Literary Salon extended" in the Liezen district for the second time.
The Retzhofer Drama Prize, Nestroy, Peter Rosegger Prize and Bachmann Prize are just some of the awards that the not yet 40-year-old Ferdinand Schmalz can add to his trophy cabinet. However, he has not forgotten his Upper Styrian roots, and so for the second time he is inviting people to the Literary Salon in Liezen, Rottenmann and Admont.
Together with Hannes Pointner's "Kulturviech", the author has once again put together an exciting and top-class program to bring literature to the people in a tasty way. It all starts on June 5 with big names: Actress Anne Bennent reads from the work of the great US author Carson McCullers, accompanied by virtuoso Peter Rosmanith on pretty much anything you can use for percussion. It starts at 8 pm at Kultur im Zentrum in Rottenmann.
Literature in the workplace" has also already proven its worth. On June 7, Mieze Medusa and Markus Köhle will be guests at Barbara Maxonus' Liezen business "bäder fürs leben", at the Admont health center who else but Thomas Arzt, at the Lechnerhof farm store Julia Jost and at Gasthof Steinmetz Ferdinand Schmalz. The number of participants is limited.
Talents and professionals
The results of this year's text workshop will be presented the day before at the CulturCentrum Wolkenstein. The texts were written by talented people from the region together with Ferdinand Schmalz.
Saturday (June 8) is then all about getting together. At the literary speed dating event at the Rottenmanner Kultur im Zentrum from 3 pm, you can talk to Mieze Medusa, Thomas Arzt, Markus Köhle and Ferdinand Schmalz for five minutes each, followed by the literary show in the evening, which will be joined by Julia Jost and the Kollegium Kalksburg. The evening will be hosted by Vincenz Witzlsberger.
All information and registrations are available from Kulturviech Rottenmann.
