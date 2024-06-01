Author Ferdinand Schmalz invites you to speed dating

Together with Hannes Pointner's "Kulturviech", the author has once again put together an exciting and top-class program to bring literature to the people in a tasty way. It all starts on June 5 with big names: Actress Anne Bennent reads from the work of the great US author Carson McCullers, accompanied by virtuoso Peter Rosmanith on pretty much anything you can use for percussion. It starts at 8 pm at Kultur im Zentrum in Rottenmann.