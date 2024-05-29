Feed-in contracts terminated: does PV still pay off?

This was a lucrative business when electricity prices were skyrocketing - some suppliers were offering up to 50 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) when electricity prices were high. In the meantime, however, prices have fallen again to such an extent that energy suppliers are becoming stingy with feed-in contracts. This is causing unrest - not only among those who have had their contracts terminated, but also among people who also produce their own electricity and want to sell surpluses. Krone+ reveals whether feeding into the grid is profitable, where feeders can still get the best prices - and how to use the electricity generated as efficiently as possible.