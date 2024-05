“I feel ready for the job as team boss!”

World Cup train has already left the station

With just one point from four games, Hong Kong are in last place and the promotion train has long since left the station. "Nevertheless, we want to sell ourselves as best we can," says Luisser. No wonder, as strong performances could be seen as an "application" for a long-term commitment as team boss. "I believe that our style of play with high pressing will be well received," the 44-year-old could well imagine, "I was Werner Gregoritsch's coach with the U21 team for four and a half years before this commitment and I feel ready to become team manager."