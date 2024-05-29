The sensation in the year of the soccer revolution

It was in the early evening of June 1, 1974, when the stadium in Linz burst its banks - and for the whole of Austria it was a sensation in the year of the soccer revolution. After all, 40 days earlier, on April 21, a new national league with only ten clubs had been decided in Austria by 158:38 votes. While 16 had played in the National League. Now, however, only Vienna, with Rapid and Austria, was to have two clubs, while all other federal states were to have just one.