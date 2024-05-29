Vorteilswelt
Horrifying details

Newborn baby killed: Mother and partner charged

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 05:59

A 27-year-old woman from Kapfenberg allegedly killed her child last year. She now has to stand trial. Her partner, a professional footballer, has also been charged.

comment0 Kommentare

This story goes straight to the heart! Shortly after 2 p.m. last February, shocked neighbors of a family in the industrial town of Kapfenberg alerted the emergency services when they came across a woman who was still 27 years old at the time and bleeding heavily. When the attentive neighbors ran into her apartment shortly afterwards, their horror was even greater: they discovered a lifeless baby inside! But at this point it was already too late, nobody could do anything for the little boy.

Nobody noticed the pregnancy
As it later turned out, the 27-year-old gave birth to her child all by herself - and is said to have killed it afterwards! The police began an investigation and it is now clear that a total of three people will soon have to answer for the baby's death. The public prosecutor's office in Leoben has already brought charges.

Professional footballer also in the dock
The details of the indictment are chilling! The 27-year-old mother may not have known about her pregnancy or may have suppressed it. Her family and her partner, a professional footballer, were also unaware of it, as chat logs prove - as unbelievable as that may sound

On that fateful February 22, she suddenly went into labor and gave birth in her apartment. Completely overwhelmed by the situation and in a state of overload, she probably killed the newborn - she confessed to the crime in hospital. The killing probably also happened because the mother received no support from her partner, although she sent him pictures of the birth. However, according to the indictment, he did not think to help her and call the emergency services. He is therefore also charged with failing to render assistance.

The charges were brought by the Leoben public prosecutor's office. (Bild: Wikimedia Commons/Aciarium/CC BY-SA 4.0)
The charges were brought by the Leoben public prosecutor's office.
(Bild: Wikimedia Commons/Aciarium/CC BY-SA 4.0)

Not only he, but also one of the woman's sisters-in-law has to answer to the lay judges. She is alleged to have tried to dispose not only of the newborn baby but also of the placenta.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
krone.at
krone.at
