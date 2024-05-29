Newborn baby killed: Mother and partner charged

On that fateful February 22, she suddenly went into labor and gave birth in her apartment. Completely overwhelmed by the situation and in a state of overload, she probably killed the newborn - she confessed to the crime in hospital. The killing probably also happened because the mother received no support from her partner, although she sent him pictures of the birth. However, according to the indictment, he did not think to help her and call the emergency services. He is therefore also charged with failing to render assistance.