Next departure is fixed – “jewel” receives contract!

Mika Biereth: Sturm approached Arsenal back in March with a view to acquiring the loanee on a permanent basis. The "Gunners" turned him down: Mika should go on the US tour during the summer preparations, then we'll see. But Schicker is persistent and has now made another attempt. "I'm in talks with Arsenal. I've spoken to Mika, he's always felt comfortable with us," explains the sporting director, who has competition. Second division side Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in the 21-year-old. Sturm's trump card in the transfer poker: the Champions League! And: Biereth only has one year left on his contract and has not yet received a professional salary in London. Financially, the U21 team player would probably be affordable.