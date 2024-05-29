Sturm's new squad
Next departure is fixed – “jewel” receives contract!
While the players of the double winners enjoy their well-deserved vacation until June 21, sporting director Andreas Schicker is working on the new squad. Talks with Arsenal about Mika Biereth are in full swing. Already fixed: Amadou Dante will not make his comeback, but a Mali jewel will get a contract.
Dipped his toes in the Adriatic last weekend in Bibione and that was it for his vacation for the time being. Andreas Schicker has been back in his office in Messendorf since Tuesday. The end of the double season is still very fresh, the transfer carousel has not yet started to turn. "The European Championship finals are coming up first, everyone is waiting and watching. Patience is required in the transfer window this year," says Sturm's head of sport. In addition to the Schnegg transfer to the USA, Schicker already wants to work through a few personnel issues:
Mika Biereth: Sturm approached Arsenal back in March with a view to acquiring the loanee on a permanent basis. The "Gunners" turned him down: Mika should go on the US tour during the summer preparations, then we'll see. But Schicker is persistent and has now made another attempt. "I'm in talks with Arsenal. I've spoken to Mika, he's always felt comfortable with us," explains the sporting director, who has competition. Second division side Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in the 21-year-old. Sturm's trump card in the transfer poker: the Champions League! And: Biereth only has one year left on his contract and has not yet received a professional salary in London. Financially, the U21 team player would probably be affordable.
Alexander Prass: According to Italian media, Bologna (after Napoli) also have the team player in their sights. "He has made a name for himself this season, so more clubs will certainly show interest," Schicker is convinced. If Prass does move, it will certainly be after the European Championship.
Youba Koita: The 18-year-old attacking player, the next jewel from Mali after Amady Camara, has been training with us for several months. Schicker: "We are signing him permanently."
The loan players: FC Zurich has the option to buy Amadou Dante, Bryan Teixeira will be loaned out for another season and Sturm has not yet said the last word on Mo Fuseini (nine goals in Denmark for Randers).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
