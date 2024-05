“Visit to McDonald’s was a perfect fit for the team”

After the first games, a 0:0 against England and a 0:1 against hosts Sweden, he left the team. To look after his daughter, who was suffering from cancer and had previously responded well to treatment. After the 2:1 sensation against France, which saw them advance to the semi-finals, she urged him - along with the rest of the family - to play for the Danes again (who had been called up because of the war in Yugoslavia, who had actually qualified).