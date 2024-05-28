Lily Allen: Husband “controls” her smartphone

"I now have a children's cell phone called Pinwheel. You can't surf or use social media with it, but Uber and Spotify work. My husband is the caretaker of the phone, so he controls which apps I can have on my phone. In turn, I am the controller of his phone. Because they are made for children, he is my parent and I am his," she explained in the interview and joked: "What is your child's name? David, 50 years old."