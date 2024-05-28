"Got a child's cell phone"
Lily Allen: Husband “controls” her smartphone
An absolute no-go for some couples, but a voluntary wish for her: to prevent her from spending too much time on her smartphone, singer Lily Allen (39) only has a "children's cell phone" without a browser. Her husband decides which apps are allowed to run on it.
As the singer revealed in a recent interview with "The Sunday Times", her husband David Harbour (49) controls her smartphone. The reason for this is her own conviction that the use of smartphones in everyday life has a negative impact on her own creativity as an artist.
Cell phones "have destroyed our species"
In an interview with the Sunday Times and her friend Miquita Oliver, Lily Allen also explained: "The creative side of my brain has been ruined by my smartphone. I feel like everyone is like that." She doesn't know anyone who says that their quality of life has improved because of their smartphone. "I think it has destroyed us as a species. It's terrible that they're designed to be addictive."
Lily Allen now has a "kid's phone"
With this in mind, Lily Allen and David Harbour have apparently decided to protect each other from the negative effects of smartphones on their lives.
"I now have a children's cell phone called Pinwheel. You can't surf or use social media with it, but Uber and Spotify work. My husband is the caretaker of the phone, so he controls which apps I can have on my phone. In turn, I am the controller of his phone. Because they are made for children, he is my parent and I am his," she explained in the interview and joked: "What is your child's name? David, 50 years old."
Internet is "unnatural": "It forgets nothing"
The pop singer also complained that the internet forgets nothing. That is "unnatural". After all, as a human being, you evolve. "How are you supposed to do that if you're always being held accountable for things you've said in the past?" said Allen.
Twenty years ago, she was a completely different person, wasn't married and had no children. "Of course I had a different attitude to life." That should not be held against her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.