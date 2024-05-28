Vorteilswelt
"Got a child's cell phone"

Lily Allen: Husband “controls” her smartphone

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 18:00

An absolute no-go for some couples, but a voluntary wish for her: to prevent her from spending too much time on her smartphone, singer Lily Allen (39) only has a "children's cell phone" without a browser. Her husband decides which apps are allowed to run on it.

As the singer revealed in a recent interview with "The Sunday Times", her husband David Harbour (49) controls her smartphone. The reason for this is her own conviction that the use of smartphones in everyday life has a negative impact on her own creativity as an artist.

Cell phones "have destroyed our species"
In an interview with the Sunday Times and her friend Miquita Oliver, Lily Allen also explained: "The creative side of my brain has been ruined by my smartphone. I feel like everyone is like that." She doesn't know anyone who says that their quality of life has improved because of their smartphone. "I think it has destroyed us as a species. It's terrible that they're designed to be addictive."

The singer and the "Stranger Things" star have been married since 2020. (Bild: AFP/APA/JUSTIN TALLIS)
The singer and the "Stranger Things" star have been married since 2020.
(Bild: AFP/APA/JUSTIN TALLIS)

Lily Allen now has a "kid's phone"
With this in mind, Lily Allen and David Harbour have apparently decided to protect each other from the negative effects of smartphones on their lives.

"I now have a children's cell phone called Pinwheel. You can't surf or use social media with it, but Uber and Spotify work. My husband is the caretaker of the phone, so he controls which apps I can have on my phone. In turn, I am the controller of his phone. Because they are made for children, he is my parent and I am his," she explained in the interview and joked: "What is your child's name? David, 50 years old."

Internet is "unnatural": "It forgets nothing"
The pop singer also complained that the internet forgets nothing. That is "unnatural". After all, as a human being, you evolve. "How are you supposed to do that if you're always being held accountable for things you've said in the past?" said Allen.

Twenty years ago, she was a completely different person, wasn't married and had no children. "Of course I had a different attitude to life." That should not be held against her.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kommentare
