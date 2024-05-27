Powerful images with a gay slant

Nobody will deny that the new Festival director has a penchant for violence. We were already threatened with murder at the opening, and the deed was then carried out on Mozart's "Titus". Kirill Serebrennikov's baroque arias and the novel "Blutbuch" (Book of Blood) also left the arena horribly mangled. And now the Spanish performer Angélica Liddell's two-hour solo "Liebestod" takes a broad look at bullfighting. In other words, a barbaric, reprehensible ritual that does not deserve the mystification and glorification cultivated here.