U17s in the quarter-finals after a show of strength!

Austria got off to a flying start in their final group game in Paralimni yesterday. Philipp Moizi - in the starting eleven for the first time - set the course for the quarter-finals early on with a low shot into the right corner (11'). An effective goal from which the Danes did not recover. Rapid winger Mozi took advantage of this again: he struck again with his left foot, this time from the edge of the penalty area - 2:0 (29').