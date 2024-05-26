4:0 AGAINST DENMARK:
U17s in the quarter-finals after a show of strength!
Austria's U17 national team is through to the quarter-finals at the European Championships in Cyprus! After a real show of strength, team boss Martin Scherb's team beat Denmark 4-0 yesterday, with Philipp Moizi and Oghenetejiri Adejenughure both scoring a brace. "A really good performance," said the overjoyed coach.
Austria got off to a flying start in their final group game in Paralimni yesterday. Philipp Moizi - in the starting eleven for the first time - set the course for the quarter-finals early on with a low shot into the right corner (11'). An effective goal from which the Danes did not recover. Rapid winger Mozi took advantage of this again: he struck again with his left foot, this time from the edge of the penalty area - 2:0 (29').
A really good performance from us. I'm very proud of the way the lads presented themselves here.
Denmark's young star missed the final goal
Austria had the game under control, but didn't finish their chances cleanly at first. Out of nowhere, Denmark suddenly had the chance to score the equalizer: Austria captain Valentin Zabransky steered the ball onto the bar, but Denmark's young star Chidozie Obi from Arsenal headed the rebound from two metres next to the bar. Austria took the 2-0 lead into the break somewhat fortunately, but deservedly so.
A double strike after the restart decides the game
In front of ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer and General Secretary Thomas Hollerer, Austria were immediately back on top after the restart - and how! First Liefering striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure headed in a cross from Rapid midfielder Ensar Music (50'), then two minutes later he outpaced Denmark goalkeeper Breum-Harild to make it 4:0 with a brace within two minutes (52') - the final decision.
The Scandinavians' resistance was now broken. Austria switched to administration mode and were only lucky with a crossbar goal from Denmark captain Markmann (74') and team boss Scherb was able to conserve his strength, as the five changes meant that each of the 18 outfield players had already played minutes at the European Championships. In the end, the Austrians celebrated a well-deserved 4:0 victory, remained unbeaten at the finals and are among the top eight teams in Europe.
U17 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP
"It's always a great feeling to score for Austria," said a delighted Moizi after the game. "What's more, twice," said Adejenughure.
Team boss Scherb was full of praise for the performance. "That was a very good performance from us. I'm most pleased that we have so many different goalscorers. Some scored in the elite round, others now in the final round. Now we're looking forward to the knockout round."
