Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Putin optimistic:

Sanctions “create certain opportunities for us”

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 10:01

Russia's President Vladimir Putin can also take some positives from the sanctions imposed on his country. "They create certain development opportunities for us (...)", he said on Friday.

comment0 Kommentare

The ruler cited expertise in the field of high technology as examples. At the same time, the Russian president pointed out that the sanctions would "naturally create certain problems". "We see and feel that." According to Putin, 16,000 different sanctions have now been imposed as a result of the war. That is more than against any other country in the world.

On Friday, the Russian president spoke with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko about economic cooperation. "Everything is stable and going well for us."

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Mikhail Sinitsyn)
Russian President Vladimir Putin
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Mikhail Sinitsyn)
Zitat Icon

Everything is stable and going well for us.

Russlands Machthaber Wladimir Putin

As reported , Putin is said to be ready for a ceasefire in Ukraine for the first time. However, he has since rowed back on this point. One obstacle is that the five-year term of office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already expired. As martial law is in force, the Ukrainian parliament had not scheduled any new presidential elections. Zelenskyi will now remain in office until new elections can be held.

"Selensky's legitimacy is over"
"Who should we negotiate with? That's an idle question," said Putin, who has already started his fifth term in office and had the constitution amended specifically for this purpose. In any case, the talks should "reflect today's realities on the ground", which have developed on the ground (see video above).

Around a fifth of Ukraine is currently occupied. The government of the war-torn country repeatedly emphasizes that the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory is a condition for lasting peace.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf