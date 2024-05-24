Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salzburg League

Seekirchen stay on the throne overnight, Kuchl under pressure

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 22:23

With difficulty, but with difficulty: Seekirchen defeated a decimated Grödiger at the start of the 27th Salzburg League round and is thus at the top overnight. Kuchl will face Puch on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

Grödig paid a high price for the supplementary win against Kuchl on Tuesday, giving up just under half a team against runners-up Seekirchen on Friday. But: "We struggled," said the ultimately victorious coach of Wallerseer, Mario Lapkalo. The visitors took the lead through Musljija (26'), and Würtinger (45') and Büchele (56') turned the game around after resting balls. With their sixth win in a row, the Flachgau club climbed to first place overnight. "Cool. Nice to be able to see that. It's the first time this year," said Lapkalo.

Fingers crossed for Puch on Saturday. In the event of a points tie, Seekirchen remain top because they emerged victorious from the direct duel against Kuchl. Grödig, meanwhile, felt cheated out of points: "Seekirchen themselves admitted that the set-pieces were not preceded by fouls," said coach Arsim Deliu. In addition, the penalty alarm sounded twice - without consequences.

Season goal achieved
At the same time, Hallein achieved their goal for the season (to finish in the top five) and can no longer be displaced from third place after the 2-0 win against Siezenheim. After a tired first half, the visitors ran out of steam in the final stages. Ayetigbo (70') and Vurbic (77') secured the win. The only bitter thing: Hallein talent Rahmanovic tore his cruciate ligament during the week. "But he'll be back, the club supports him," said sporting director David König. At Siezenheim, coach Peter Urbanek saw "60, 70 good minutes". Hatzer made an impressive debut as a central defender, but former professional Sturm was ruled out again (knee ligament).

At the same time, Eugendorf beat relegated Adnet 3:1. "Nothing special, we did our duty," said sporting director Christof Kopleder. "There was more in it, but the team is intact," said Adnet coach Gerhard Perlak.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf