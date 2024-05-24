Seekirchen stay on the throne overnight, Kuchl under pressure

Season goal achieved

At the same time, Hallein achieved their goal for the season (to finish in the top five) and can no longer be displaced from third place after the 2-0 win against Siezenheim. After a tired first half, the visitors ran out of steam in the final stages. Ayetigbo (70') and Vurbic (77') secured the win. The only bitter thing: Hallein talent Rahmanovic tore his cruciate ligament during the week. "But he'll be back, the club supports him," said sporting director David König. At Siezenheim, coach Peter Urbanek saw "60, 70 good minutes". Hatzer made an impressive debut as a central defender, but former professional Sturm was ruled out again (knee ligament).