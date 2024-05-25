Too late and too little: criticism of electricity price reduction

Salzburg AG's electricity and gas prices will be reduced next fall as reported. "Of course this is relatively late," says Chamber of Labor President Peter Eder, who would have liked to see the reduction not only earlier but also larger. However, he can partly understand the timing because the federal government's price brake will be active until then. Eder hopes that the reduction will finally have a dampening effect on inflation. The AK boss would like to see an even lower electricity price, especially in view of the continuing price increases.