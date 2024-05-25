Lueg Bridge: The expropriation procedure is now underway

In order to be able to carry out the general renovation of the bridge on the Brenner highway, Asfinag must take up land. However, an agreement under private law with the municipality of Gries am Brenner was not reached, so Asfinag has now been forced to take this step.

"No more time to lose"

"Due to the poor condition of the Luegbrücke bridge, there is no more time to lose," says Asfinag Managing Director Stefan Siegele, explaining the application for expropriation. This was sent to the municipality of Gries yesterday.