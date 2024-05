Trucks drive too fast on the Tauern highway

Around four billion kilometers per year are driven by trucks on Austria's freeways, two thirds of which are driven by trucks with foreign license plates, according to the AK study. A VCÖ analysis based on data from Asfinag shows that the A1 Westautobahn near Liefering is Salzburg's highway section with the most truck traffic. More than 2.6 million trucks were on the road here last year, compared to 2.4 million near Bergheim. More than 2.2 million trucks traveled on the A10 Tauernautobahn near Anif and more than 1.9 million near Hallein.