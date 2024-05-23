EU Parliament: Right-wing group wants to expel AfD

Controversial SS statements

The background to ID parliamentary group leader Zanni's motion is the numerous negative headlines about the AfD in recent weeks. For example, the party leadership banned its own top candidate Krah from appearing on Wednesday. The specific reason for this was Krah's controversial comments about the SS. In addition, the 47-year-old Saxon is under pressure due to the espionage affair surrounding an employee and because of his closeness to Russia and China. The number two on the AfD's European list, Petr Bystron, will also no longer be campaigning for the time being following investigations into corruption.