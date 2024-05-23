Organizer: “Salzburg has no place for rock”

Norbert Dankl had a dream. He wanted to establish a new music festival in Salzburg with "Lake Rock". The Hollersbach native initially failed with his plan in his home town. There was even a petition against the rock festival, and people in Zell am See were also not happy with Dankl's plans. The organizer then moved on to the city of Salzburg - in 2022 and 2023, "Lake Rock" was actually held at the Messezentrum. But that's all over now.