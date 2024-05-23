Götzis scored with atmosphere, not points

The Götzis victory in the decathlon and heptathlon has not been as "cheap" as in 2024 for a long time. Damian Warner's 8678 points were last enough for the top step of the podium in 2017. Back then, Warner scored 8523 points to claim the second of his now eight Mösle triumphs. And Anouk Vetter's 6642 points are the lowest winning mark since 2013, when Brianne Theisen-Eaton triumphed with 6376 points.

While 13 athletes broke the 8000-point mark in the decathlon, which corresponds to the long-term average, only eleven women managed over 6000 points. In comparison: in 2017, 19 (!) female athletes finished the competition with more than 6000 points.