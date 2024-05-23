Two possible reasons
Götzis scored with atmosphere, not points
The Hypo-Mehrkampfmeeting in Götzis Mösle was once again a glittering athletics festival in 2024. The only downer: the absolute top performances and the really big points did not materialize this time. Two possible reasons are in focus.
"The spectators here in Götzis are simply fantastic," agreed both the local and international top athletes who gave their best at the Hypo multi-discipline meeting in Mösle the previous weekend. This year, however, it was not quite as good as in previous years. A look at the archives confirms this.
The Götzis victory in the decathlon and heptathlon has not been as "cheap" as in 2024 for a long time. Damian Warner's 8678 points were last enough for the top step of the podium in 2017. Back then, Warner scored 8523 points to claim the second of his now eight Mösle triumphs. And Anouk Vetter's 6642 points are the lowest winning mark since 2013, when Brianne Theisen-Eaton triumphed with 6376 points.
While 13 athletes broke the 8000-point mark in the decathlon, which corresponds to the long-term average, only eleven women managed over 6000 points. In comparison: in 2017, 19 (!) female athletes finished the competition with more than 6000 points.
Two possible explanations
Isabel Posch and Chiara Schuler from Vorarlberg have two possible explanations. "The early date certainly meant that many were not yet up to speed," says Posch and for Schuler the wind also played a role: "We heard from several people that they struggled."
