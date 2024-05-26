Immanuel Wilkins: The hype star of modern jazz

Playing in the Champions League of the genre at the tender age of 26 - that's something you have to achieve first. Alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins is not only one of the absolute shooting stars of the modern jazz scene, but is also regarded as an absolute master of his craft across all age and sub-genre boundaries. His debut album "Omega", released in 2020, was named Jazz Album of the Year by the renowned New York Times and made waves throughout the scene. Wilkins laid the foundations for his still more than stellar career as a child.