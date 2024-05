Even the boss of soft tones got emotional

After the first victory in the fourth duel of the season with Hard, the conviction to create the top sensation has increased. "If the interplay between the defense and goalkeeper Domevscek is right again, we can beat Hard away from home too!" As sorry as Dicker would be for his friend and former colleague Raschle in his farewell year in Hard. The first finalist in the HLA is Linz after just two games.

No Hypo walkover

The women's champions could be decided on Friday. After the relatively close 25:22 in Südstadt, Hypo are not expecting a "walk in the park" in Atzgersdorf (20:15, live ORF Sport Plus).