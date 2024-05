What is the heavy labor pension?

The Chamber of Labor can help with any questions

Requirements for the heavy work pension: Employees can claim a heavy work pension after reaching the age of 60 if they have acquired 540 months of insurance (45 years) and at least 120 months of heavy work (10 years) in the last 240 calendar months (20 years) before the cut-off date. The deductions amount to 1.8% per year before the cut-off date for the old-age pension.