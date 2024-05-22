Ultra-hot look
Jennifer Lopez shows Ben Affleck what he’s missing out on
Following the rumors of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez calling it quits, the sexy Latina pulls out all the stops at an appearance in Mexico City. In an ultra-hot look with cleavage down to her navel, she shows her husband what he's missing out on.
In the midst of a marital crisis, Jennifer Lopez is on a promotional tour for her new Netflix movie "Atlas". Alone, mind you. Because husband Ben Affleck was also absent from the 54-year-old's second date in Mexico City on Tuesday.
Lopez in a sexy outfit
As if in defiance, La Lopez threw herself into a particularly hot outfit for this appointment, which she presented to her fans in a rather provocative picture gallery before walking the red carpet.
True to the motto: "Look, Ben, what you're missing here!", the singer and actress struck a seductive pose in the white dress with XXL cleavage and long leg slit by luxury label Chloe, which perfectly emphasized the advantages of her sexy body.
Garner gives Affleck a good talking to
In the midst of the marriage crisis, "Bennifer" is now also getting unexpected support from Jennifer Garner. As reported by "Us Weekly", the actress is "encouraging" her ex-husband to "work on his marriage".
"She is totally supportive of their relationship and wants nothing more for him than for him to be happy," an insider said of Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018 and has three children with him. Garner had experienced first-hand that fame could "put a strain on the relationship".
Waking up from a "fever dream"
It was recently reported that Affleck had already moved out of the villa the couple shared. An insider also revealed to "Page Six" earlier this week that the Hollywood star had "come to his senses" and that "the last two years were just a fever dream" for Affleck, from which he has now awoken.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their big love comeback in 2021 after being engaged in the early 2000s. They finally tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.