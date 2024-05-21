Hotels look to the coming season with concern

Third-country quota to be increased

In addition, Carinthian accommodation providers are still having difficulties finding staff. "There are no more available on the domestic labor market," says Wolfgang Kuttnig, Managing Director of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division at the WKK. It is estimated that there is a shortage of around 2000 workers in the industry for this season. For this reason, industry representatives are once again calling for the quota of third-country nationals to be increased. The staffing problem and the high costs are putting a massive damper on the mood in Carinthia's most important economic factor. And with all the difficulties, competitiveness is also at risk.