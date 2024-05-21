Costs too high
Hotels look to the coming season with concern
Inflation and horrendous wage costs are causing worry lines on the foreheads of accommodation providers. But the lack of staff is also causing discontent in the industry.
Carinthian hoteliers are coming under increasing pressure. "Six out of ten hotels say they have increased their prices. Although this has increased turnover, the majority are expecting revenues to fall," explains Sigismund Moerisch, chairman of the hotel industry section of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce (WKK). The reasons for an increase in accommodation prices include higher energy, personnel and food costs.
Third-country quota to be increased
In addition, Carinthian accommodation providers are still having difficulties finding staff. "There are no more available on the domestic labor market," says Wolfgang Kuttnig, Managing Director of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division at the WKK. It is estimated that there is a shortage of around 2000 workers in the industry for this season. For this reason, industry representatives are once again calling for the quota of third-country nationals to be increased. The staffing problem and the high costs are putting a massive damper on the mood in Carinthia's most important economic factor. And with all the difficulties, competitiveness is also at risk.
